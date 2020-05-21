May 21, 2020
WHO DOESN'T TRUST FLORIDA MAN?:
Florida Health Department manager told to delete coronavirus data is fired (Langston Taylor, 5/20/20, Tampa Times)
One day before a top Florida Department of Health data manager lost her role maintaining the state's COVID-19 data, she objected to the removal of records showing people had symptoms or positive tests before the cases were announced, according to internal emails obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis said she had been fired.According to the emails, department staff gave the order shortly after reporters requested the same data from the agency on May 5. The data manager, Rebekah Jones, complied with the order, but not before she told her supervisors it was the "wrong call."
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 21, 2020 12:00 AM
