WHICH IS WHY THE SINOPHOBE CAN'T LET HIM TESTIFY:

ANTHONY "TONY" FAUCI has become the scientific face of America's COVID-19 response, and he says the best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China.





Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shot down the discussion that has been raging among politicians and pundits, calling it "a circular argument" in a conversation Monday with National Geographic.





"If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated ... Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species," Fauci says. Based on the scientific evidence, he also doesn't entertain an alternate theory--that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.