May 5, 2020
WHICH IS WHY THE SINOPHOBE CAN'T LET HIM TESTIFY:
Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab (Victoria Jaggard, MAY 4, 2020, National Geographic)
ANTHONY "TONY" FAUCI has become the scientific face of America's COVID-19 response, and he says the best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China.Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shot down the discussion that has been raging among politicians and pundits, calling it "a circular argument" in a conversation Monday with National Geographic."If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what's out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated ... Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species," Fauci says. Based on the scientific evidence, he also doesn't entertain an alternate theory--that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.
Intel shared among US allies indicates virus outbreak more likely came from market, not a Chinese lab (Alex Marquardt, Kylie Atwood and Zachary Cohen, 5/04/20, CNN)
Intelligence shared among Five Eyes nations indicates it is "highly unlikely" that the coronavirus outbreak was spread as a result of an accident in a laboratory but rather originated in a Chinese market, according to two Western officials who cited an intelligence assessment that appears to contradict claims by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"We think it's highly unlikely it was an accident," a Western diplomatic official with knowledge of the intelligence said. "It is highly likely it was naturally occurring and that the human infection was from natural human and animal interaction." The countries in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing coalition are coalescing around this assessment, the official said, and a second official, from a Five Eyes country, concurred with it.
