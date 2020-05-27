May 27, 2020
WHICH IS WHY DONALD AND THE BOTS OPPOSE IT:
Ohio Republican governor says wearing a mask is 'about loving your fellow human being' (Paul LeBlanc, May 27, 2020, CNN)
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday evening that wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus is "about loving your fellow human being," saying he tells Ohioans to wear the face coverings even as they have become a political flashpoint amid the pandemic."This is an instruction as old as the Bible. You are supposed to love your fellow man and woman, and that is what we are doing," DeWine told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360.""I think that's the message. You are not wearing it so much for yourself as you are wearing it for that person that you will come in contact with."
Conservatism is just that simple--our obligations to each other outweigh our claims personal to freedom.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 27, 2020 12:00 AM