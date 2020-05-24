May 24, 2020
WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN WE NEED HER?:
Exclusive: Husband of Reopen NC leader 'willing to kill people' in resistance to emergency orders (Jordan Green, 5/24/20,Raw Story
Geez, the Trumpbots seem so well-ordered otherwise....The husband of the woman who leads the Reopen NC movement says people should be willing to kill, if necessary, to resist the "New World Order" and emergency orders imposed by state government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
