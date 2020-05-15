May 15, 2020
WHEREAS DONALD BRAGS ABOUT ASSAULTING WOMEN...:
'I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade': Biden says about sexual harassment allegations (Mike Memoli, 5/15/20, NBC News)
Former Vice President Joe Biden, after again emphatically denying the claim of a former staffer that he sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago, acknowledged for the first time Thursday the dilemma now facing some potential supporters in November, saying: "They should vote with their heart.""If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade," Biden told Lawrence O'Donnell during an extended interview Thursday on MSNBC.
...and the Trumpbots say it's specifically why they support him.
