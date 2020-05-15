WHEREAS DONALD BRAGS ABOUT ASSAULTING WOMEN...:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, after again emphatically denying the claim of a former staffer that he sexually assaulted her nearly three decades ago, acknowledged for the first time Thursday the dilemma now facing some potential supporters in November, saying: "They should vote with their heart."





"If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade," Biden told Lawrence O'Donnell during an extended interview Thursday on MSNBC.