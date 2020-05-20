May 20, 2020

WE'D BE INCLINED TO DEFINE SLAVERY DIFFERENTLY:

Hamiltonian Means, Jeffersonian Ends (Samuel Hammond, May 20, 2020, American Compass)

My American Compass co-blogger, Michael Lind, likes to portray America's development as a tug of war between the ideals of Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson -- nation builders and industrialists on the one hand, and laissez-faire localists on the other. 


CAMBRIDGE DICTIONARY: laissez-faire
noun [ U ]
US  /ˌleɪ.seɪˈfer/ UK  /ˌleɪ.seɪˈfeər/
 
unwillingness to get involved in or influence other people's activities:


Posted by at May 20, 2020 5:26 PM

  

« SCRATCH A TRUMPBOT: | Main