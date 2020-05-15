May 15, 2020
WE ARE ALL FEUDALISTS NOW:
Neofeudalism: The End of Capitalism? (Jodi Dean, 5/12/20, LA Review of Books)
Over the past decade, "neofeudalism" has emerged to name tendencies associated with extreme inequality, generalized precarity, monopoly power, and changes at the level of the state. Drawing from libertarian economist Tyler Cowen's emphasis on the permanence of extreme inequality in the global, automated economy, the conservative geographer Joel Kotkin envisions the US future as mass serfdom. A property-less underclass will survive by servicing the needs of high earners as personal assistants, trainers, child-minders, cooks, cleaners, et cetera. The only way to avoid this neofeudal nightmare is by subsidizing and deregulating the high-employment industries that make the American lifestyle of suburban home ownership and the open road possible -- construction and real estate; oil, gas, and automobiles; and corporate agribusiness. Unlike the specter of serfdom haunting Friedrich Hayek's attack on socialism, Kotkin locates the adversary within capitalism. High tech, finance, and globalization are creating "a new social order that in some ways more closely resembles feudal structure -- with its often unassailable barriers to mobility -- than the chaotic emergence of industrial capitalism." In this libertarian/conservative imaginary, feudalism occupies the place of the enemy formerly held by communism. The threat of centralization and the threat to private property are the ideological elements that remain the same.A number of technology commentators share the libertarian/conservative critique of technology's role in contemporary feudalization even as they don't embrace fossil fuels and suburbia. Already in 2010, in his influential book, You Are Not a Gadget, tech guru Jaron Lanier observed the emergence of peasants and lords of the internet. This theme has increased in prominence as a handful of tech companies have become ever richer and more extractive, turning their owners into billionaires on the basis of the cheap labor of their workers, the free labor of their users, and the tax breaks bestowed on them by cities desperate to attract jobs. Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet (the parent company name for Google) together are worth more than most every country in the world (except the United States, China, Germany, and Japan). The economic scale and impact of these tech super giants, or, overlords, is greater than that of most so-called sovereign states. Evgeny Morozov describes their dominance as a "hyper-modern form of feudalism."
You can see the problem with this analysis pretty easily: (1) those companies provide their services for free; (2) the current crisis demonstrates our willingness, even eagerness, to transfer wealth to folks who aren't doing any jobs at all. The "lords" effectively provide for the "peasants" now. It's why folks feel so guilty about enjoying the lockdown. It's fun.
Universal basic income seems to improve employment and well-being (Donna Lu, 6 May 2020, New Scientist)
The world's most robust study of universal basic income has concluded that it boosts recipients' mental and financial well-being, as well as modestly improving employment.Finland ran a two-year universal basic income study in 2017 and 2018, during which the government gave 2000 unemployed people aged between 25 and 58 monthly payments with no strings attached.The payments of €560 per month weren't means tested and were unconditional, so they weren't reduced if an individual got a job or later had a pay rise. The study was nationwide and selected recipients weren't able to opt out, because the test was written into legislation.Minna Ylikännö at the Social Insurance Institution of Finland announced the findings in Helsinki today via livestream.The study compared the employment and well-being of basic income recipients against a control group of 173,000 people who were on unemployment benefits.Between November 2017 and October 2018, people on basic income worked an average of 78 days, which was six days more than those on unemployment benefits.There was a greater increase in employment for people in families with children, as well as those whose first language wasn't Finnish or Swedish - but the researchers aren't yet sure why.When surveyed, people who received universal basic income instead of regular unemployment benefits reported better financial well-being, mental health and cognitive functioning, as well as higher levels of confidence in the future.
Money for nothing?: A universal basic income is not as costly as it sounds - and Scotland should be allowed to try it (Tom Miers, 14 May, 2020, The Critic)
In fact it's something of a mystery why it has never been tried properly, despite being suggested by everyone from Thomas More to Milton Friedman. For while the headline cost is astronomical, the net cost is zero. That's because those who are out of work at the moment are already receiving benefits, and those in work would, on aggregate, get back the extra that they paid in tax. If I'm paying £5,000 more in tax I'm not going to mind if I'm getting £5,000 back in UBI (perhaps even on the same payslip).So in the age of the welfare state, where state support for the poorest is a given, the main attraction of UBI should be for the right, not the left. A universal payment eradicates the poverty traps created when people move off benefits and into work. If benefits are 'targeted' at the unemployed, as they are now, you sometimes barely gain when you get a job, so a lot of people prefer to stay on benefits. Paying everyone a minimum, whether in work or not, provides a powerful incentive to work.All things considered, then, UBI should actually cost less than the current welfare state because you'd get more people in employment, allowing lower rates of tax/benefits.
