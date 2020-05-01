May 1, 2020
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
OUR SUN IS STRANGELY QUIET COMPARED WITH ITS SIBLING STARS (ANDREW NORTON, 5/1/20, Newsweek)
All stars emit varying amounts of light over time--and the sun is no exception. Such changes in starlight can help us understand how habitable any planets around other stars are--a very active star may bombard its planets with harmful radiation. Now a new study, published in Science, shows that the sun is significantly less active than other, similar stars.
