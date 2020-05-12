UNMASK EVERYTHING:

Any Obama officials involved in Flynn 'unmasking' declassified: Source ( Martha Raddatz, May 11, 2020, ABC News)





While the law requires that identifying information of U.S. persons picked up during foreign surveillance be "masked," high-ranking intelligence officials can request the identities be revealed if they feel the information is necessary to further understand the intercepts.





As always, keeping the identities secret did more harm than good. The American voter was entitled to know that the Trump campaign was working with the Russians and Wikileaks. Open source everything.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2020 12:00 AM

