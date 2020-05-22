May 22, 2020
TRUMPISM IS A DEATH CULT:
Hydroxychloroquine shows no coronavirus benefit, raises death risk: study (PATRICK GALEY, 5/22/20, AFP)
A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital.Hydroxychloroquine is normally used to treat arthritis but pronouncement from public figures including US President Donald Trump -- who announced this week he is taking the drug -- has prompted governments to bulk buy the medicine.
