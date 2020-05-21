TOUGH TIMES FOR TRUMPISTS:

Russian citizens are expressing greater protest sentiment as the spread of the coronavirus and the state's fight against it has left many people dissatisfied, including doctors and small-business owners, said one of the nation's most influential opposition activists.





"Right now the degree of protest activity among citizens is probably one of the highest in recent times," Aleksei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, said in a video interview with RFE/RL from his Moscow home on May 20.





"Such rage is brewing now among those that earlier were not visible in protest activity or direct politics. These are doctors, representatives of small business, and ordinary people that are now without an income," he said.



