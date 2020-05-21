TOUGH TIMES FOR TRUMPISTS:

May 21, 2020
'Rage Is Brewing': Navalny Warns Of Public Anger Over Russia's COVID-19 Response (RFE/RL's Russian Service, 5/21/20)
Russian citizens are expressing greater protest sentiment as the spread of the coronavirus and the state's fight against it has left many people dissatisfied, including doctors and small-business owners, said one of the nation's most influential opposition activists."Right now the degree of protest activity among citizens is probably one of the highest in recent times," Aleksei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, said in a video interview with RFE/RL from his Moscow home on May 20."Such rage is brewing now among those that earlier were not visible in protest activity or direct politics. These are doctors, representatives of small business, and ordinary people that are now without an income," he said.Russia has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 300,000 registered cases, the second-highest globally after the United States. The virus has put huge pressure on the nation's underfunded health-care system, with dozens of doctors dying from COVID-19 and some taking their own lives.
