TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT!:

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by over 1,000 on the day of an armed anti-lockdown protest that demanded an immediate reopening of the state.





According to Michigan's Department of Health, at least 1,191 newly confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, as well as at least 73 deaths. It was a significant increase from the past few days, with at least 370 cases reported on Wednesday, 469 on Tuesday and 370 on Monday.