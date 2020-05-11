TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:

South Korea -- a model for how to handle the coronavirus well -- has had to re-tighten some of its commercial restrictions as on Sunday it reported the biggest-single day increase in cases it has seen in over a month with 34 new cases.





Why it matters: The U.S., by contrast, is seeing roughly 25,000 new cases per day -- a discrepancy that far outstrips the differences in population between the two countries.





What happened in South Korea is pretty much what you'd expect: An infected person went to several clubs in one night. He is believed to have infected 43 fellow clubgoers, who in turn infected another 11 people, per NPR.



