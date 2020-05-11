May 11, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:
South Korea's new outbreak should be a warning (Sam Baker, 5/11/20, Axios)
South Korea -- a model for how to handle the coronavirus well -- has had to re-tighten some of its commercial restrictions as on Sunday it reported the biggest-single day increase in cases it has seen in over a month with 34 new cases.Why it matters: The U.S., by contrast, is seeing roughly 25,000 new cases per day -- a discrepancy that far outstrips the differences in population between the two countries.What happened in South Korea is pretty much what you'd expect: An infected person went to several clubs in one night. He is believed to have infected 43 fellow clubgoers, who in turn infected another 11 people, per NPR.We will almost certainly see much bigger subsequent waves of infection here in the U.S., where the focus is on reopening -- even in nursing homes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2020 12:00 AM