May 9, 2020
TOTALLY NOT A CULT!:
Trump Met With GOP Lawmakers For An Hour. Nobody Wore A Mask Or Stayed Apart. (Jennifer Bendery, 5/09/20, HuffPo)
President Donald Trump hosted nearly 20 House Republicans at the White House on Friday to talk about rebuilding the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic ― and not one of them wore a mask or practiced social distancing.Photos from the meeting show lawmakers casually mingling and talking in close range in the State Dining Room without masks on before the president arrives, also without a mask.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 9, 2020 11:51 AM