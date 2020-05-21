May 21, 2020
THE VLAD/DONALD SHOW:
Biden Leaked Ukraine Calls Were Released As Part of a Russian 'Special Operation,' Ex-President Claims (DAVID BRENNAN, 5/21/20, Newsweek)
Poroshenko said Wednesday on Facebook that the audio was "fabricated" and claimed the leak was the work of the "fifth column of the Kremlin," which he said "has launched a full-fledged special operation against Ukraine. By means of pulling Ukraine into the electoral struggle in the U.S. they are trying to undermine the U.S. bipartisan support of Ukraine."
