THE TRUMPOCALYPSE:

The survey of 1,183 randomly-selected registered voters conducted by the University of Texas at Tyler for the Dallas Morning News revealed Republican incumbent Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would both take 43 percent of the vote across the state. [...]





The results mirrored those of aIBD/TIPP poll carried out between April 26 and 29 involving 948 registered voters, which again put both Trump and Biden at 43 percent. Overall, however, Biden was leading Trump in most national polls last week.