May 22, 2020
THE TRUMP PLAYBOOK:
Brazilian President Bolsonaro's response mirrors the Trump playbook from praising protesters to touting unproven remedies -- and the death toll is mounting (Sarah Al-Arshani, 5/22/20, Business Insider)
Brazil has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, and President Jair Bolsonaro seems to be taking a page out of US President's Donald Trump's playbook to tackle the growing number of cases.Over the past several days the country's daily spikes of cases have grown. On Tuesday, the country recorded 1,179 fatalities. On Wednesday, Brazil has the largest spike of cases in 24 hours with close to 20,000 cases, about a fifth of the overall record 106,000 new global cases the World Health Organization recorded.The country holds the third-highest number of cases behind the US and Russia, with over 310,000 infections and more than 20,000 deaths.
Thankfully, we have the republican Deep State that Brazil lacks.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 22, 2020 7:36 AM