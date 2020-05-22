THE TRUMP PLAYBOOK:

Brazil has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, and President Jair Bolsonaro seems to be taking a page out of US President's Donald Trump's playbook to tackle the growing number of cases.





Over the past several days the country's daily spikes of cases have grown. On Tuesday, the country recorded 1,179 fatalities. On Wednesday, Brazil has the largest spike of cases in 24 hours with close to 20,000 cases, about a fifth of the overall record 106,000 new global cases the World Health Organization recorded.





The country holds the third-highest number of cases behind the US and Russia, with over 310,000 infections and more than 20,000 deaths.