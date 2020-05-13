May 13, 2020

THE TRUMP BRAND:

GOP INDIANA LAWMAKER WHO SPARKED OUTRAGE OVER NOOSE PHOTO REJECTS RACISM ACCUSATIONS AGAIN AFTER POSTING BLACK KIDS MEME (JACOB JARVIS, 5/13/20, Newsweek)

A Republican state representative has rejected racism allegations after sharing a meme he created showing a group of black children along with the caption: "We gon' get free money!"

Jim Lucas, a GOP member of the Indiana House of Representatives, was criticized after sharing the image on his Facebook page, which came as Democrats prepared to propose a further coronavirus aid package.

The lawmaker has previously courted controversy with his actions on social media, having last year commented a picture of gallows underneath a news story about a black man who had pleaded guilty to rape.

No one hates just Mexicans.
