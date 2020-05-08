THE TRUMP BRAND:

Approximately 15 white men, including an individual who appeared to be an officer, gathered on the front porch of a home belonging to a black family in Rocky Point, North Carolina on Sunday night demanding entrance. At least two of the men were allegedly armed.





The group was operating under the belief that an individual named Josiah, a student at Topsail High School in Pender County, was a resident at the home. Allegedly, the men wanted to speak to Josiah concerning the whereabouts of a girl that had gone missing that evening. Among the members of the alleged group were the girl's father and an off-duty bailiff for the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department.



