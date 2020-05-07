May 7, 2020
THE TRUMP BRAND:
Shocking social media posts yanked by Republican House candidate (ALLY MUTNICK, 05/06/2020, Politico)
One post described the Islamic prophet Muhammad as a rapist and a pedophile. Another mocked a survivor of the Parkland high school shooting. A third accused Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) of "hitting the crack pipe too hard."The commentary was among now-deleted social media posts and retweets from the accounts of Ted Howze, a Republican challenging Democratic Rep. Josh Harder in a battleground district in California. Others described Islam as "a death cult" and suggested Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign chairman, John Podesta, were responsible for the murder of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee staffer.
Who exactly is shocked? This is Donald's platform.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2020 12:00 AM