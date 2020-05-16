May 16, 2020
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Mike Pompeo recommended Trump firing of State Department inspector general, White House says (Spencer Kimball, 5/16/20, CNBC)
"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official said. [...]A Democratic aide told NBC News that Linick was scrutinizing Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform person tasks for himself and his wife, Susan.The firing of Linick was also met with skepticism by some Republican lawmakers. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Trump must provide details to Congress about why Linick was removed.
Attorney General is going to be the most sought after job in the Biden Administration; Kamala needs to stake her claim now.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2020 9:28 PM