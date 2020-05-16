THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official said. [...]





A Democratic aide told NBC News that Linick was scrutinizing Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform person tasks for himself and his wife, Susan.





The firing of Linick was also met with skepticism by some Republican lawmakers. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Trump must provide details to Congress about why Linick was removed.