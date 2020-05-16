May 16, 2020

THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

Mike Pompeo recommended Trump firing of State Department inspector general, White House says (Spencer Kimball, 5/16/20, CNBC)

"Secretary Pompeo recommended the move, and President Trump agreed," a White House official said. [...]

A Democratic aide told NBC News that Linick was scrutinizing Pompeo's alleged misuse of a political appointee to perform person tasks for himself and his wife, Susan. 

The firing of Linick was also met with skepticism by some Republican lawmakers. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Trump must provide details to Congress about why Linick was removed. 

Attorney General is going to be the most sought after job in the Biden Administration; Kamala needs to stake her claim now.

