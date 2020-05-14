THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:





The federal judge overseeing Michael Flynn's criminal prosecution has directed the law firm that Flynn fired to reappear as an interested party in the controversial proceeding. On Thursday, that firm complied by filing a notice of appearance.





When Donald and the Trumpbots fire lawyers it is always and only because the firms refuse to abet dishonest/illegal activity.



Posted by Orrin Judd at May 14, 2020 6:53 PM

