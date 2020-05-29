THE REAL FLEX WOULD BE A GALLEY OF THE NEXT LBJ BOOK:

We've all developed our share of collective quarantine quirks over the past few months. Among a certain circle of media types, the latest COVID-era trend appears to be owning a giant book.





The New York Times' Dana Rubinstein highlighted the trend involving Robert Caro's 1,246-page biography The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York, which has been popping up in the background of TV interviews with journalists and politicians working from home amid the pandemic. "The ultimate signifier of New York political sophistication," as Rubinstein put it, a copy of the book has become a must-have accessory for quarantine TV appearances.