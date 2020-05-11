THE PROFESSIONALS VS THE PIMPS:

A former federal prosecutor who worked on Roger Stone's case unloaded on Attorney General Bill Barr for doing favors for Donald Trump's friends in light of the Department of Justice dropping its case against Michael Flynn.





The prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post Monday that accused Barr's DOJ of 'put[ting] political patronage ahead of its commitment to the rule of law.'





'I feel compelled to write because I believe the the department's handling of these matters is profoundly misguided, because my colleagues who still serve the department are duty-bound to remain silent and because I am convinced that the department's conduct in the Stone and Flynn cases will do lasting damage to the institution,' Kravis wrote.





Kravis said that he resigned from the Department of Justice after a decade-long stint over the Stone case.





'At the time, I thought that the handling of the Stone case, with senior officials intervening to recommend a lower sentence for a longtime ally of President Trump, was a disastrous mistake that the department would not make again,' Kravis wrote.





'I was wrong,' he added.





Kravis then detailed his own experience with the Stone case, reminding readers that four prosecutors on the case recommended the former Trump political adviser receive seven to nine years in prison for obstruction of Congress, false statements and witness tampering.





But the president tweeted, the next morning, that the sentencing recommendation was a 'miscarriage of justice.'





The Justice Department then revoked the original sentencing recommendation and swapped it out for one giving Stone a lighter sentence.





'All four career prosecutors who had tried Stone withdrew from the case. I resigned because I was not willing to serve a department that would so easily abdicate its responsibility to dispence impartial justice,' Kravis said.





Kravis accused the department of engaging in an 'equally appalling chapter' with its back-pedaling on Flynn, the president's original national security adviser.