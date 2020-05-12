THE ORANGE CEILING:

The poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday showed that 41% of U.S. adults approved of Trump's performance in office, which is down 4 points from a similar poll that ran in mid-April. Fifty-six percent disapprove of Trump, up by 5 points in the same span.





It also found that 46% of registered voters said they would back Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, while 38% would vote for Trump.