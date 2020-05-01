THE MORE THE MERRIER:

Thousands of foreign workers, many living overseas, are receiving stimulus checks designated for U.S. residents due to an unforeseen glitch that funneled taxpayer dollars to other countries, according to tax consultants and the recipients themselves.





College-age workers who spent time in the U.S. in the last two years -- some of whom returned home long before the coronavirus pandemic -- have been surprised to find $1,200 checks deposited into their bank accounts. And with no clear guidance on how to return it, they're holding onto the money or racing to spend it before the Internal Revenue Service realizes the mistake.