THE MORE INSIGNIFICANT ONE FEELS ONSELF... (profanity alert):





The fine, well-written, and fiercely entertaining book in which he explores his interest in all things apocalyptic is in some ways, as that little exchange suggests, a nonfiction novel in which O'Connell appears as an essentially comic protagonist.





But it's also a serious, or semi-serious, piece of reportage -- in which O'Connell variously meets the vendors of mid-range apocalypse real-estate (a guy selling decommissioned concrete weapons bunkers in a vast ranch in South Dakota); investigates the tech billionaires planning, when the Big One arrives, to do a bunk to New Zealand to set up an Ayn-Rand-style post-democratic society; meets the Elon Musk fanboys (they are usually boys) who think the human race's best chance of survival is colonising Mars; spends 24 hours communing with nature among pessimistic ecologists in the Scottish highlands; and takes a package tour of Chernobyl.









And it's an essay, in which he investigates his own phobias and Left-liberal anxieties, and his sense of complicity and hypocrisy. He brings the findings of his reporting and reading -- everyone from Hannah Arendt and Schopenhauer to Dr Seuss (there's a fine and feeling mini-essay on The Lorax) -- to interrogate the meaning of the apocalypse.





As he argues early on -- contemplating the culture of "preppers" who fantasise about taking to the woods with a "bug-out bag" when SHTF (s[***] hits the fan) -- the expectation of catastrophe is as much fantasy as fear. And it is ideological: fantasies of self-reliance after the breakdown of society play as much into myths of the American past as visions of its future. Preppers fetishise a notion of frontier masculinity in which the white prepper, a Mad Max Davy Crockett, is freed from the reciprocal obligations of "civilisation" to fend for himself.