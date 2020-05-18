May 18, 2020
THE GREEN NEW DEAL LACKS AMBITION:
The future of solar power: From unbelievably cheap to insanely cheap (Giles Parkinson & Sophie Vorrath, 18 May 2020, Renew Economy)
Solar is now half the price he predicted nearly a decade ago, and already at a price that established institutions like the International Energy Agency thought wouldn't be possible for a century to come. That's how dramatic the cost of the technology has fallen. And it's going to get cheaper."Solar has plunged in price faster than anyone - including me - predicted. And modeling of that price decline leads me to forecast that solar will continue to drop in price faster than I've previously expected, and will ultimately reach prices lower than virtually anyone expects. Prices that are, by any stretch of the measure, insanely, world-changingly cheap."
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 18, 2020 12:00 AM