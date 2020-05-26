THE COMING PRODUCTIVITY BOOM:

The table stakes for any conversation around removing the office start with the average commute of an American, which last year hit over 27 minutes. I haven't met many people with a commute under 45 minutes, and a recent report said that commuters wait an average of 54 hours a year stalled in traffic. An estimated 128 million of the 150 million working Americans commute to work in a car, the rest predominantly using a lackluster public transport system. Intelligence firm Inrix showed a 30% or so drop in cars on the road in America from Covid-19 - with Italy showing a stunning 65% drop in traffic. This significant drop in transportation will likely have a part to play in the fight against global warming, and we now have a rare chance to take significant numbers of cars off the road by seeing the office for what it is - a paper tiger with assumed importance and effect on productivity.



