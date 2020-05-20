THANKS, UR!:

After mounting frustration, Moscow finally seems to be growing weary of its Syrian burden. Last month a prominent retired Russian diplomat wrote on an influential website that Syria was a "humanitarian disaster." A "new military reality cannot be sustained without economic reconstruction and development of a political system that will truly rest on an inclusive approach and international consent."





The Kremlin may be running out of patience with Assad, but is unlikely to abandon the regime. Syria is Russia's only major Mideast ally. Russia's outsized role there is key to its wider great power aims.





Moscow has shown some interest in a political solution. In 2016, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary of State John Kerry announced several ceasefires, but they were violated and fell apart. Lavrov said Syria was a "quagmire" and the "time is ripe for compromise."