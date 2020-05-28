THANKS, MAGGIE!:

May 28, 2020
Great Britain's power grid emissions hit record lows as renewables hit new highs (Joshua S Hill, 28 May 2020, Renew Economy)
Carbon emissions from Great Britain's power grid have hit their lowest ever levels this past weekend, thanks to a decrease in demand and a big increase in renewable energy output, and as wholesale power prices also dropped into negative territory. [...]Unsurprisingly, as carbon emissions and intensity plummeted, renewable energy supply soared, and at its height hit 65% of the country's total demand.
Coal is a fetish.
