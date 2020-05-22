May 22, 2020
THANKS, MADAME SPEAKER!:
McConnell Says 'High Likelihood' Next Coronavirus Relief Bill Will Come Soon Amid Growing GOP Calls for Further Relief (AILA SLISCO, 5/21/20, Newsweek)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that new legislation to counter the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is "not too far off" as calls for another relief package have been met with increasingly bipartisan support.
The country is governed from the House.
