THANKS, DONALD:

In an all-caps declaration of opposition to the renewal bill, Trump tweeted that "WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG!"





Studious critics pointed out that Trump himself signed into law the long-contentious spying authority he recently began railing against.





"He literally signed warrantless surveillance of Americans into law on January 19, 2018, with the reauthorization of FISA 702," observed former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.).





As Reuters noted at the time:





The law renews for six years and with minimal changes the National Security Agency (NSA) program, which gathers information from foreigners overseas but incidentally collects an unknown amount of communications belonging to Americans.





