May 28, 2020
THANKS, DONALD:
Reminder: Trump Signed into Law the Warrantless FISA Surveillance That He's Railing Against (COLIN KALMBACHER, May 27th, 2020, Law & Crime)
In an all-caps declaration of opposition to the renewal bill, Trump tweeted that "WARRANTLESS SURVEILLANCE OF AMERICANS IS WRONG!"Studious critics pointed out that Trump himself signed into law the long-contentious spying authority he recently began railing against."He literally signed warrantless surveillance of Americans into law on January 19, 2018, with the reauthorization of FISA 702," observed former Republican Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.).As Reuters noted at the time:The law renews for six years and with minimal changes the National Security Agency (NSA) program, which gathers information from foreigners overseas but incidentally collects an unknown amount of communications belonging to Americans.The anti-Trump attorney husband of a certain White House official used the opportunity to make yet another personal attack against the president."I'm sure you don't remember this, didn't really understand it when you did it, don't understand it now, and lack the intellectual capacity ever to understand it, but you signed into law Public Law No. 115-118, the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017," post-2016 Election Trump critic George Conway noted via Twitter.
Killing reauthorization of the regime that limits intelligence gathering abroad is a near ideal solution. Credit when due: good going, Donald.
