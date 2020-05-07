May 7, 2020
THANKS, DONALD!:
Hydroxychloroquine fails to help hospitalized coronavirus patients in US funded study (Berkeley Lovelace Jr., 5/07/20, CNBC)
Hydroxychloroquine, a decades-old malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump, didn't appear to help hospitalized patients with Covid-19, according to a new observational study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by researchers at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, looked at 1,376 consecutive patients who showed up at the emergency room with symptoms of coronavirus.Nearly 60%, or 811 of the patients, received the drug within 48 hours and were found, on average, to be more severely ill than those who didn't receive the drug, the researchers said.
The wingnuts can never win their war on science.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2020 4:07 PM