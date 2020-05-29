TEXTBOOK COLLABORATION WITH THE ENEMY:

During the Dec. 29 call with Kislyak, the pair discussed sanctions at length, despite Flynn's denials later.





"[T]he idea is, be -- if you -- if you have to do something, do something on a reciprocal basis, meaning you know, on a sort of an even basis," Flynn said later in the call. "Then that, then that is a good message and we'll understand that message. And, and then, we know that we're not going to escalate this thing, where we -- where because if we put out -- if we send out 30 guys and you send out 60, you know, or you shut down every Embassy, I mean we have to get this to a -- let's, let's keep this at a level that uh is, is even-keeled, okay?"





The transcripts also predate the 2016 election, briefly describing a call Flynn made to Kislyak on January 5, 2016, to express his condolences to Kislyak about the death of Igor Sergun. Sergun was the director of Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.