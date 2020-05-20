SUSAN RICE IS GUILTY OF BEING A BLACK WOMEN:

But of course Trump World is pretending otherwise. (TIM MILLER MAY 20, 2020, The Bulwark)

Well, I guess we can close the file on that one.





Yesterday the Keystone Spooks leading the Trump intelligence regime fully declassified the "mysterious" Susan Rice email that was at the heart of their absurd conspiracy to charge former president Obama and Vice President Biden with espionage. The email had been written by Rice to herself to memorialize a meeting with President Obama's national security team about Gen. Michael Flynn's contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. [...]





So . . . the note that had been used to advance the idea that Obama was hiding info from--and even spying on!--Flynn has a line in it that indicates specifically that the president did not want to change how his administration shared classified information with the incoming administration unless something were to change, at which point he would want another briefing. And there is no evidence that another such briefing took place.





In summary here is what we know about Obama's actions:





He had a meeting with his intelligence team where he was briefed about Gen. Flynn's back-channel conversations with a country that had committed an attack on our elections during his watch.





At the meeting he is told that some of Flynn's conversations with Russia are unusual, but none of them include the sharing of any classified intelligence.





Obama says that the investigation should be done "by the book" unless new information comes to light at which point he should be briefed again.





President Obama privately warns President-elect Trump about Flynn in one of their only conversations.



