SUPER ON BRAND:

President Donald Trump's obsession with the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus may have started in part because of a self-described philosopher in China who is a fan of white nationalists, tweets anti-Semitic rhetoric and calls chloroquine "a Nazi drug that is here to teach a lesson to leftists about bias."





Weeks before Trump first promoted the drug, a Twitter conversation about hydroxychloroquine between "philosopher" Adrian Bye and two cryptocurrency investors set off a chain of events that would bring the unproven drug to the attention of Elon Musk, Fox News pundits and Trump.





Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as potentially "one of the biggest game-changers in the history of medicine" and repeatedly promoted its use on the coronavirus. He has asked about it both in public and privately, until recently mentioning it on a nearly daily basis, and the Trump administration has allegedly pressured health officials to distribute it despite their concerns about its safety. The drug's bizarre path to Trump's embrace highlights a dangerous information pipeline from questionable sources in right-wing media to the president.





On March 11, cryptocurrency investors Gregory Rigano and James Todaro mused about coronavirus treatments and potential death tolls on Twitter to their then-small number of followers. Bye, who says he has been living in the Wudang Mountains in central China for the past few years and formerly interviewed tech "thought leaders" for his startup, responded to one of Todaro's tweets about the virus.





"Chloroquine will keep most people out of hospital. The US hasn't learned about that yet," Bye replied to Todaro. [...]

'

Bye, Rigano and Todaro are questionable sources for medical advice on coronavirus treatment and public health. Neither Bye nor Rigano is a doctor ― Bye has openly stated he's not qualified to talk about medicine ― and Todaro is a medical school graduate who became a tech entrepreneur.





In addition to his lack of medical expertise, Bye also appears to repeatedly engage with bigoted ideology and far-right extremists. Bye has repeatedly tweeted anti-Semitic ramblings, has replied to white nationalists such as Richard Spencer and once tweeted a link to an Australian website that has promoted Holocaust denial. In one thread, he complained about Jews taking over "major power centers" and speculated about "Jewish verbal IQ" while asking if another user had "even read Mein Kampf?" He has stated "my hobby is researching Jews. It is very enjoyable."