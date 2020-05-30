SUPER ON BRAND:

The demographics of a largely white, young, and destructive group fit more with a movement known as accelerationists than Black Lives Matter.





The accelerationists, if you have never heard the term, are an extreme subset of white nationalism whose goal is to bring about chaos and destruction. The basic tenet of accelerationism argues that since Western governments are inherently corrupt, the best (and only) thing supremacists can do is to accelerate the end of society by sowing chaos and aggravating political tensions. "Accelerationist ideas have been cited in mass shooters' manifestos -- explicitly, in the case of the New Zealand killer -- and are frequently referenced in white supremacist web forums and chat rooms," Zack Beauchamp explained.





White Supremacists pretending to host a protest to honor Floyd George on Facebook to whip up violence in San Diego were posted on the BLMSD social media warning people not to go and that it was a white supremacist organized rally. People attending demonstrations remarked on the fact that the demographics were wrong, in places like Oakland where the majority of the destruction was perpetrated by young Caucasian men has inspired not just people on social media but reporting in the mainstream media to properly question whether this is a form of infiltration by outside extremist elements.





A report by Vice News about right-wing infiltrators in the protests notes "hardcore 'accelerationists' ... are encouraging their neo-Nazi followers to go to the protests and carry out acts of violence against black people."





Accelerationists follow the blueprint laid out by neo-Nazi James Mason in The Siege (not the film with Denzel Washington) whose writing inspired Charles Manson's killing spree. Mason, living in obscurity in Denver until he was brought out of retirement by Atomwaffen, a right wing Neo Nazi group. The goal of accelerationism is to burn everything down and to use violence both to target enemies and instigate an overt and extreme response from the government. Their strategy echoes Gustavo Gorriti's writings about the Shining Path terrorist group that the movement's "goal was to provoke blind, excessive reactions from the state... Blows laid on indiscriminately would also provoke among those unjustly or disproportionately affected an intense resentment of the government."





Similarly accelerationists hope to "demolish the state apparatus that stands between them and a white-dominated future." And the White Supremacists here could be of a different orientation too - organized to discredit the protestors with no clear or deliberate vision for greater political change in mind.





Bellingcat has documented the involvement in the protests of a largely white, and far-right movement called the Boogaloo, whose leaders "expect, even hope, that the warmer weather will bring armed confrontations with law enforcement, and will build momentum towards a new civil war in the United States." "As protests over the death of George Floyd heated up in Minneapolis on May 26th, members of Boogaloo groups across Facebook considered it a call to arms," wrote Bellingcat's Robert Evans.