May 2, 2020
SHE LITERALLY DIDN'T WANT TO DO HER JOB:
Tara Reade says the words 'assault' or 'harassment' won't be found in her 1993 complaint against Biden (Connor Perrett, 5/02/20, Business Insider)
Tara Reade, the former staffer of former Vice President Joe Biden who alleged Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, said the complaint she filed with the Senate personnel office in the 90s does not contain the words "assault" or "harassment.""I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable," Reade told the Associated Press on Friday.
When I was a body man, the cop on our security detail and I used to get sent for food and drinks all the time. At a meeting of county chairmen, we were sent for pizzas and told to get one of them uncut. The 500-pound mayor of West New York folded it in half and ate it like a taco. To be fair, I do have better legs than her, so didn't feel awkward.
MORE:
AP Exclusive: Harassment, assault absent in Biden complaint (ALEXANDRA JAFFE, DON THOMPSON and STEPHEN BRAUN, 5/02/20, AP)
[R]eade is suggesting that even if the report surfaces, it would not corroborate her assault allegations because she chose not to detail them at the time. [...]She said of Biden: "I wasn't scared of him, that he was going to take me in a room or anything. It wasn't that kind of vibe."
