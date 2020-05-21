May 21, 2020

SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON'T LISTEN TO THE INCELS?:

Michigan Voters Back Gov. Whitmer's Handling of COVID-19 Over Donald Trump's: Poll (JACOB JARVIS, 5/21/20, Newsweek)

Of 600 people surveyed, 63.7 percent approved of her handling of the situation, compared to 42.8 percent who felt the same way about the president's actions.

Around a third, 32.8 percent, disapproved of Whitmer's approach, while approximately half, 50.4 percent, were against Trump's.

She really needs some angry white guys to set her straight....
