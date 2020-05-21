May 21, 2020
SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU DON'T LISTEN TO THE INCELS?:
Michigan Voters Back Gov. Whitmer's Handling of COVID-19 Over Donald Trump's: Poll (JACOB JARVIS, 5/21/20, Newsweek)
She really needs some angry white guys to set her straight....Of 600 people surveyed, 63.7 percent approved of her handling of the situation, compared to 42.8 percent who felt the same way about the president's actions.Around a third, 32.8 percent, disapproved of Whitmer's approach, while approximately half, 50.4 percent, were against Trump's.
