SAFETY IS FOR LOSERS!:

Last month, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security created guidance for governors looking to reopen their states, outlining four criteria for phased reopenings. According to the center, states should consider reopening when:





1. "The number of new cases has declined for at least 14 days;





2. "Rapid diagnostic testing capacity is sufficient to test, at minimum, all people with COVID-19 symptoms, including mild cases, as well as close contacts and those in essential roles;





3. "The healthcare system is able to safely care for all patients, including providing appropriate personal protective equipment for healthcare workers;





4. "There is sufficient public health capacity to conduct contact tracing for all new cases and their close contacts."



