SADLY, DONALD WILL LOSE BY TOO MUCH FOR HIM TO OVERCOME:

During a video conference with black community leaders last week, James was asked whether he disagreed with Trump on anything given the president's support of his candidacy.





"Plenty, plenty of issues," James responded. "Everything from cutting Great Lakes funding to 'shithole countries' to speaking ill of the dead," apparently referring to Trump's disparagement of the late Sen. John McCain. "I mean, where do you want to start?"





"And so yes, there's gonna be places that I disagree with the president and those are just a couple," he added.





James, a 38-year-old Iraq War veteran, also pushed back against what he described as a Democratic talking point that he was bankrolled by the president and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who hails from one of the state's wealthiest political families.





"I haven't gotten any money from Donald Trump. I haven't gotten any money from Betsy DeVos. I haven't gotten any money -- that's political talking points. Very little of that is true," James said during the appearance, a video of which was obtained by POLITICO.