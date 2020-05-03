RAVIN'S' BANQUET:





Facebook now requires all events to explicitly tell attendees to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and has banned groups that encourage users to break state mandates. There are no similar guidelines on MeWe.





More than 20 MeWe groups against state shelter-in-place orders have popped in the last week, Business Insider has found. Inside these groups, members rail against Facebook for censoring their movement and mock the state governors and health experts who talk about the dangers of re-opening the economy too quickly. [...]





MeWe's founder, Mark Weinstein, has said he started the site as a protection against what he calls Facebook's overreach on privacy and user rights, and that his site protects the privacy and rights of its users better.





But MeWe's hands-off approach has attracted those who have been kicked off of Facebook and Twitter for violating their policies. While many of MeWe's groups are home to innocuous discussions of conservative values, some of MeWe's most popular groups revolve around extremist rhetoric.





A group called "Stop Mandatory Vaccination Official" that has more than 13,000 members spreads dangerous falsehoods about vaccines. Another called "Wake the f--- up" prompts interested members to answer the prompt, "Who was really responsible for 9/11?" A group called "HERBAL SURVIVAL AND HOMESTEADING" falsely promotes plants as cures for coronavirus.





In 2019, Rolling Stone discovered a number of groups on MeWe catering to conspiracy theorists, white supremacists, anti-vaxxers, and flat-Earthers. The report also found several examples of content violating MeWe's own community guidelines, which includes a ban on "unlawful, harmful, obscene, or pornographic content."