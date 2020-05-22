PROFESSIONAL FABULIST:

Court cases where Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, was an expert witness are being reviewed by several California defense lawyers over concerns that Reade "misrepresented her educational credentials in court," The New York Times wrote.





According to The Times, Reade who was then known as Alexandra McCabe described herself "as an expert in the dynamics of domestic violence who had counseled hundreds of victims," when she testified as a government witness in Monterey County for almost a decade.





CNN previously reported that while Reade had claimed to graduate from Antioch University under a "protected program," officials from the university claimed she never graduated.





"Alexandra McCabe attended but did not graduate from Antioch University. She was never a faculty member. She did provide several hours of administrative work," Karen Hamilton, an Antioch University spokesperson told CNN.





An Antioch University official also told CNN that the "protected program," that Reade spoke of did not and still does not exist.