OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

Former FBI counterintelligence agent Asha Rangappa posits that to the contrary of the Trumpian line, the volume of unmasking requests related to Flynn's behavior, is a bad look for him--not the Obama administration. "This does not help Flynn," she told me. "This is a long list of names of people across disparate areas of government who independently felt that the intelligence reports they were reading were so alarming that they needed to know--without knowing, by the way, who it was beforehand--[who] the person was that was engaging in that communication or activity." Driving this point home, Rangappa asked of Grenell, "Why not go ahead and disclose the underlying intelligence report?" In other words, if the Trumpian line of attack is that these Obama officials were acting inappropriately and without cause, make that case. Of course, conspiracy theories don't thrive in context. And transparency has never been the currency of Trumpworld; details be damned.