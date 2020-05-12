May 12, 2020
OPEN SOURCE EVERYTHING:
Leaked data from the White House task force shows virus cases are spiking in clusters across the US (Tom Porter, 5/12/20, Business Insider')
Data from the White House coronavirus task force obtained by NBC News shows the number of coronavirus cases sharply increasing in several areas of the US, contradicting Trump's claim on Monday that the number of cases is declining "all throughout the country."The chart was produced for the task force of top public health experts and administration officials on May 7 and not publicly released.An image published by NBC shows the information marked "for official use only," which means the information is not meant to be public, but is also not formally classified.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2020 12:00 AM