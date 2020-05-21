May 21, 2020
OOPS!:
Just 7.3% of Stockholm had Covid-19 antibodies by end of April, study shows (Jon Henley, 21 May 2020, The Guardian)
Just 7.3% of Stockholm's inhabitants had developed Covid-19 antibodies by the end of April, according to a study, raising concerns that the country's light-touch approach to the coronavirus may not be helping it build up broad immunity.The research by Sweden's public health agency comes as Finland warned it would be risky to welcome Swedish tourists after figures suggested the country's death rate per capita was the highest in Europe over the seven days to 19 May.
