ONLY THE WINGNUTS:
Majority of Republicans oppose protests against stay-home orders (Josh Israel, May 11, 2020, American Independent)
By a majority of 55% to 31%, most Americans disapprove of protests around the country demanding an end to social distancing rules. Republicans oppose them 51% to 32%.The findings were part of an AP-NORC poll released Monday. Among Democrats, 67% oppose the protests and 25% support them.The same survey found that 71% of Americans support requiring people to stay at home in most cases to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic -- with 57% support among Republicans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 11, 2020 2:08 PM