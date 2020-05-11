ONLY THE WINGNUTS:

By a majority of 55% to 31%, most Americans disapprove of protests around the country demanding an end to social distancing rules. Republicans oppose them 51% to 32%.





The findings were part of an AP-NORC poll released Monday. Among Democrats, 67% oppose the protests and 25% support them.





The same survey found that 71% of Americans support requiring people to stay at home in most cases to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic -- with 57% support among Republicans.