ONE STEP CLOSER...:





There are now so many people who have lost someone they care about to the Tom Clancy-meets-Dan Brown militia fantasy of QAnon that they've formed their own community on Reddit: r/QAnonCasualties.





And their stories are heartbreaking tales of husbands and wives who no longer speak, destroyed friendships, siblings who chose QAnon over their family, parents who don't speak to their children anymore. There's is the misery of people who have had their loved ones taken in by a joyless, violent cult that promises "pain" to the enemies of freedom, but, in reality, only delivers it to the people who love those ones who believe in it.





R/QAnonCasualties was created in July by Reddit user Squawkomodile, who introduced the sub with a long post about their relationship with their mother was decaying as she sank deeper and deeper into QAnon.





"My mom has been into QAnon since it got started," the first post begins. "The ignorance, bigotry, and refusal to question "the plan" have only gotten worse over time. I'm always torn between stopping communication with her because it only seems to make me feel terrible, and feeling like it's my responsibility to try to lead her back to reality. We barely talk anymore, but when we did, she used nearly every conversation as an 'in' to bring up Q."





"Having a loved one involved in QAnon is an exhausting, sad, scary, demoralizing experience," it continues.