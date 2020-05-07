May 7, 2020
OH HAPPY TRUMPISTS!:
Outrage Mounts After Cell Phone Footage Surfaces of Ahmaud Arbery's Fatal Shooting in Georgia (MAHITA GAJANAN, MAY 6, 2020, TIME)
Video footage captured by an unidentified witness in a vehicle being driven behind Arbery shows him as he jogs along a two-lane road on Feb. 23. Ahead, a white pickup truck is parked, with one man standing in the truck bed and another standing by the driver's side.Arbery is seen running toward the truck's right side and he then veers in and out of the camera's frame. A gunshot rings out. Arbery is then seen entering into a struggle with one man, who appears to hold a long gun. Another shot then rings out; Arbery was shot at least twice before he fell to the pavement. [...]Gregory McMichael said he saw Arbery run by his front yard and alerted his son, according to the police report -- he says they thought he resembled a suspect behind recent break-ins in the neighborhood. Both men then grabbed weapons and attempted to follow Arbery in their pickup truck. After a chase, the men pulled up beside Arbery and shouted at him to stop, McMichael claimed, and Travis McMichael got out of the vehicle with a shotgun. Gregory McMichael alleged that Arbery then attacked Travis and that the men began fighting over the weapon before any shots were fired-- an assertion which appears to contradict the footage appearing to show Arbery only began grappling with a man after the first shot.
They get to relive the joy of murdering Trayvon all over again.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 7, 2020 12:00 AM